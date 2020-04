View this post on Instagram

Trying VR for the first time on a holiday was quite disorienting. Bumping into walls n people around made me feel how technology can take us over n make us run into a wall, literally! N losing the level in the end didn&यt really redeem technology for me 🤷🏻♀️ #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost

