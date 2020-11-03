View this post on Instagram

Namaste! Monday is back and so am I. Let's shake off the Monday blues and give ourselves a great start with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek Today's pose is PARVOTTANASANA(Pyramid Pose) Do tag me, @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga when you post. 1. From Downward-Facing Dog(Adho Mukha Svanasana), inhale bring your right foot forward to the inside of your right hand. Maintain a distance of 3 to 4 feet. 2. Draw your left foot at 45 degree angle with the right foot toes pointing the shorter edge of the mat. Align your heels. 3. Lift your torso up, turn your face the same direction as your front foot. 4. As you exhale, reach your arms behind your back. Clasp each elbow with the opposite hand. If your shoulders are more flexible, bring your hands into reverse prayer position. 5. Maintain the length of your spine. Keep the crown of your head extending forward and your tailbone reaching behind you. 6. Hold for 10 to 15 second and release the posture. Excited to see you all moving! #mondaymotivation #moveoftheweek #fitindiamovement #yogalife #sarvayoga #divayoga #yogaasana #yogaposes #strongerwithsarva