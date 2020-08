View this post on Instagram

My parents always wanted me to experience different cultures and celebrate them. I&यm from Haryana but Mumbai is my home too. This is the first year that I&यm keeping Ganpati at home and I couldn&यt be happier!! Celebrating festivals like this is very important because it brings people and cultures closer but if we can celebrate it in the most eco-friendly way, we will also contribute towards nature conservation. My idol has seeds embedded in it so I&यm going to do the Visarjan at home in a clay tree pot. I&यm looking forward to nurture the seeds well so that life sprouts from it. #HappyGaneshChaturthi ❤️