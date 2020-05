View this post on Instagram

Every young girl has the right to accurate information about her body. Without the right information, girls often don&यt know how to safely manage their period. It&यs time to break the silence. I am calling all girls, boys, women and men to take the #RedDotChallenge with me. Because Menstruation Matters. @unicefindia

Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on May 27, 2020