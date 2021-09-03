कानपुर (इंटरनेट डेस्क)। भारतीय मौसम विभाग (आईएमडी) की वेदर रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, मानसून का पश्चिमी सिरा अपने सामान्य स्थिति से दक्षिण की ओर है। 6 सितंबर से यह उत्तर की ओर बढ़ने लगेगा। बंगाल की खाड़ी में 6 सितंबर के आसपास लो प्रेशर बनता नजर आ रहा है। दक्षिण प्रायद्वीपीय भारत में अगले चार से पांच दिनों में हचचल रहेगी।
दक्षिण प्रायद्वीपीय भारत भी बारिश की चपेट में
भारतीय मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के मुताबिक, बदलते मौसमी हलचल के बीच पंजाब, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़, राजस्थान तथा हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुछ इलाकों में भारी बारिश के आसार हैं। उत्तर प्रदेश तथा उत्तराखंड में कुछ स्थानों पर कहीं-कहीं भारी बारिश होगी। तेलंगाना, आंध्रप्रदेश, मराठवाड़ा, कोंकण, गोवा तथा महाराष्ट्र में भी भारी बारिश के आसार हैं।
