कानपुर (इंटरनेट डेस्क)। भारतीय मौसम विभाग (आईएमडी) की वेदर रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, मानसून का पश्चिमी सिरा अपने सामान्य स्थिति से दक्षिण की ओर है। 6 सितंबर से यह उत्तर की ओर बढ़ने लगेगा। बंगाल की खाड़ी में 6 सितंबर के आसपास लो प्रेशर बनता नजर आ रहा है। दक्षिण प्रायद्वीपीय भारत में अगले चार से पांच दिनों में हचचल रहेगी।

Current Nowcast at 1715 IST today. For details kindly visit: https://t.co/w8q0AaMm0I Report any severe weather at: https://t.co/5Mp3RKfD4y Download Damini App for Lightning Alerts: Android- https://t.co/IYCSTf9o1U IOS- https://t.co/gRs5rUfLW3 pic.twitter.com/NbdEiisoQk

भारतीय मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के मुताबिक, बदलते मौसमी हलचल के बीच पंजाब, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़, राजस्थान तथा हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुछ इलाकों में भारी बारिश के आसार हैं। उत्तर प्रदेश तथा उत्तराखंड में कुछ स्थानों पर कहीं-कहीं भारी बारिश होगी। तेलंगाना, आंध्रप्रदेश, मराठवाड़ा, कोंकण, गोवा तथा महाराष्ट्र में भी भारी बारिश के आसार हैं।

Chhattisgarh during 03rd -07th ; Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh during 05th -07th September and over West Madhya Pradesh & Gangetic West Bengal on 06th & 07th September.



For detailed Press Release kindly visit the following link:https://t.co/GYNJSsORNo pic.twitter.com/RXoUyYU3RO