कानपुर (इंटरनेट डेस्क)। भारतीय मौसम विभाग (आईएमडी) की वेदर रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, मानसून हिमालय के निचले हिस्से से होकर गुजर रहा है। बंगाल की खाड़ी तथा आंध्र प्रदेश में चक्रवातीय हलचल नजर आ रही है। चंडीगढ़ के उत्तर में भी एक चक्रवातीय हलचल दिख रही है। तेलंगाना में भी चक्रवातीय हलचल है।

The monsoon trough now runs close to the foothills of the Himalayas.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast in mid tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. pic.twitter.com/oo3NZgHnED