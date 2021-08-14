कानपुर (इंटरनेट डेस्क)। भारतीय मौसम विभाग (आईएमडी) की वेदर रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, मानसून हिमालय के निचले हिस्से से होकर गुजर रहा है। बंगाल की खाड़ी तथा आंध्र प्रदेश में चक्रवातीय हलचल नजर आ रही है। चंडीगढ़ के उत्तर में भी एक चक्रवातीय हलचल दिख रही है। तेलंगाना में भी चक्रवातीय हलचल है।
The monsoon trough now runs close to the foothills of the Himalayas.
A cyclonic circulation lies over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast in mid tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. pic.twitter.com/oo3NZgHnED— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 14, 2021
हिमालय से लगे इलाकों में होगी बारिश
भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने अपने पूर्वानुमानों में बताया है कि इन हलचलों की वजह से हिमालय से लगे पश्चिम बंगाल तथा सिक्किम के इलाकों में भारी बारिश होने के आसार नजर आ रहे हैं। उत्तर प्रदेश तथा बिहार के कुछ इलाकों में शनिवार की बारिश के बाद बरसात में धीरे-धीरे कमी आने के आसार दिख रहे हैं।
All India Weather Forecast and Warning Video dated 14-08-2021 pic.twitter.com/EYM8O4tpSA— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 14, 2021
तटीय प्रदेशों में भारी बारिश के आसार
भारतीय मौसम विभाग का पूर्वानुमान है कि पश्चिमी हिमालय के इलाकों में भारी बरसात के आसार दिख रहे हैं। उत्तराखंड में कुछ स्थानों पर भारी बारिश हो सकती है। इसके अलावा बंगाल की खाड़ी, ओड़िशा, आंध्र प्रदेश, तेलंगाना, विदर्भ, छत्तीसगढ़ तथा मध्य प्रदेश में कुछ स्थानों पर कहीं-कहीं भारी बारिश के आसार हैं।
Current Nowcast at 1630 IST today. For details kindly visit:https://t.co/w8q0AaMm0I— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 14, 2021
Report any severe weather at:https://t.co/5Mp3RKfD4y
Download Damini App for Lightning Alerts:
Android-https://t.co/IYCSTf9o1U
IOS-https://t.co/gRs5rUfLW3 pic.twitter.com/NyZB0Y11xB
National News inextlive from India News Desk