कानपुर (इंटरनेट डेस्क)। भारतीय मौसम विभाग (आईएमडी) की वेदर रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, मानसून हिमालय के निचले हिस्से से होकर गुजर रहा है। बंगाल की खाड़ी तथा आंध्र प्रदेश में चक्रवातीय हलचल नजर आ रही है। चंडीगढ़ के उत्तर में भी एक चक्रवातीय हलचल दिख रही है। तेलंगाना में भी चक्रवातीय हलचल है।


हिमालय से लगे इलाकों में होगी बारिश
भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने अपने पूर्वानुमानों में बताया है कि इन हलचलों की वजह से हिमालय से लगे पश्चिम बंगाल तथा सिक्किम के इलाकों में भारी बारिश होने के आसार नजर आ रहे हैं। उत्तर प्रदेश तथा बिहार के कुछ इलाकों में शनिवार की बारिश के बाद बरसात में धीरे-धीरे कमी आने के आसार दिख रहे हैं।


तटीय प्रदेशों में भारी बारिश के आसार
भारतीय मौसम विभाग का पूर्वानुमान है कि पश्चिमी हिमालय के इलाकों में भारी बरसात के आसार दिख रहे हैं। उत्तराखंड में कुछ स्थानों पर भारी बारिश हो सकती है। इसके अलावा बंगाल की खाड़ी, ओड़िशा, आंध्र प्रदेश, तेलंगाना, विदर्भ, छत्तीसगढ़ तथा मध्य प्रदेश में कुछ स्थानों पर कहीं-कहीं भारी बारिश के आसार हैं।

National News inextlive from India News Desk

ताजा खबरें