कानपुर (इंटरनेट डेस्क)। भारतीय मौसम विभाग (आईएमडी) की वेदर रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, बांग्लादेश तथा उससे लगे पश्चिम बंगाल के इलाके में लो प्रेशर बनता नजर आ रहा है। इसकी वजह से इलाके में चक्रवातीय हलचल है। अगले 48 घंटों के दौरान इसके पश्चिम बंगाल, झारखंड तथा बिहार की ओर बढ़ने की प्रबल संभावना है। मानसून अपने पश्चिमी छोर पर सामान्य स्थिति में है।
The Well Marked Low Pressure Area over south Bangladesh and adjoining North Bay of Bengal & West Bengal now lies over coastal Bangladesh & adjoining West Bengal. It is likely to move westwards across West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during next 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/aWBKGE5wPN— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 28, 2021
लो प्रेशर तथा चक्रवातीय हलचल से भारी बारिश
मौसम विभाग ने अपने पूर्वानुमानों में बताया है कि पाकिस्तान तथा उससे लगे पंजाब के इलाके में चक्रवातीय हलचल नजर आ रही है। इसके अलावा ऐसी ही चक्रवातीय हलचल पाकिस्तान से लगे गुजरात तथा राजस्थान के इलाकों में भी दिख रही है। इसकी वजह से उत्तर भारत के कई राज्यों में भारी बारिश होने की संभावना बन रही है।
The satellite picture for the north India taken during 04:15 IST, 06:15 IST and 08:15 IST shows persistence of intense convection over these areas. The observed rainfall as available for 24 hours ending at 0830 hrs IST of today: Banjar (Kullu) - 48.6 mm; Tinder (Kullu)- 51.7 mm. pic.twitter.com/EWMjZz8yks— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 28, 2021
पूर्वी भारत से पश्चिमी भारत तक जारी रहेगी बारिश
भारतीय मौसम विभाग का पूर्वानुमान है कि जम्मू तथा कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, पंजाब, हरियाणा तथा उत्तर प्रदेश के कई इलाकों में भारी बारिश जारी रहेगी। कुछ स्थानों पर मूसलाधार बारिश की भी आशंका है। इसके अलावा ओड़िशा, पश्चिम बंगाल तथा बिहार के इलाकों में भारी बारिश होगी। मध्य प्रदेश, कोंकण, गोवा, महाराष्ट्र तथा मध्य प्रदेश में भी बरसात होगी।
All India Weather Forecast and Warning Video based on 08:30 hours IST dated 28-07-2021 pic.twitter.com/DgagQv8k8J— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 28, 2021
