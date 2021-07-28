कानपुर (इंटरनेट डेस्क)। भारतीय मौसम विभाग (आईएमडी) की वेदर रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, बांग्लादेश तथा उससे लगे पश्चिम बंगाल के इलाके में लो प्रेशर बनता नजर आ रहा है। इसकी वजह से इलाके में चक्रवातीय हलचल है। अगले 48 घंटों के दौरान इसके पश्चिम बंगाल, झारखंड तथा बिहार की ओर बढ़ने की प्रबल संभावना है। मानसून अपने पश्चिमी छोर पर सामान्य स्थिति में है।


लो प्रेशर तथा चक्रवातीय हलचल से भारी बारिश
मौसम विभाग ने अपने पूर्वानुमानों में बताया है कि पाकिस्तान तथा उससे लगे पंजाब के इलाके में चक्रवातीय हलचल नजर आ रही है। इसके अलावा ऐसी ही चक्रवातीय हलचल पाकिस्तान से लगे गुजरात तथा राजस्थान के इलाकों में भी दिख रही है। इसकी वजह से उत्तर भारत के कई राज्यों में भारी बारिश होने की संभावना बन रही है।


पूर्वी भारत से पश्चिमी भारत तक जारी रहेगी बारिश
भारतीय मौसम विभाग का पूर्वानुमान है कि जम्मू तथा कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, पंजाब, हरियाणा तथा उत्तर प्रदेश के कई इलाकों में भारी बारिश जारी रहेगी। कुछ स्थानों पर मूसलाधार बारिश की भी आशंका है। इसके अलावा ओड़िशा, पश्चिम बंगाल तथा बिहार के इलाकों में भारी बारिश होगी। मध्य प्रदेश, कोंकण, गोवा, महाराष्ट्र तथा मध्य प्रदेश में भी बरसात होगी।

