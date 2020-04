View this post on Instagram

Playing Sona Mukerjee, a loyal wife who sets out to prove her husband&यs innocence.. How far will she go for love? This one is close to my heart and excited to share that the trailer will be out at 12 PM on @netflix_in on 17 April!! Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1 ❤️❤️❤️❤️

