View this post on Instagram

I&यm really excited guysss, hope you all are tooo! It&यs been a long journey for all of us making this song and it&यs finally going to be out tomorrow. We require all your love and support ❤ Ps- In the final poster you all see my face get ready hahaha! @bhushankumar @tanishk_bagchi @tseries.official @shashwatsinghofficial @sumitduttmannan @rahuldid

A post shared by Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanibhanushali22) on Jan 9, 2020 at 9:36pm PST