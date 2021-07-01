कानपुर (इंटरनेट डेस्क)। दुनिया भर में सभी के लिए चीजें कठिन रही हैं। इस कठिन समय में, हर कोई दूसरों की मदद करने की पूरी कोशिश कर रहा है। डॉक्टर और अन्य चिकित्सा कर्मचारी इस मुश्किल समय में हर किसी की मदद कर रहे। वह लगातार काम कर रहे हैं और अधिक से अधिक लोगों की मदद करने में जुटे हैं। ऐसे लोगों को धन्यवाद देने के लिए आज नेशनल डाॅक्टर्स डे मनाया जा रहा है। इस मौके पर, कई हस्तियों ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किए हैं।
Doctors & Mothers are the two most important people in life, after the Almighty🙏
Today, my thoughts & prayers are with the medical fraternity, who&यve served us selflessly through this pandemic. And, even otherwise.#NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/zdNxq2TYq8— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 1, 2021
अजय देवगन नेशनल डाॅक्टर्स डे पर विशेज देने वालों में सबसे पहले थे। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, "डॉक्टर और मां जीवन में दो सबसे महत्वपूर्ण लोग हैं। मेरे विचार और प्रार्थना चिकित्सा बिरादरी के साथ हैं, जिन्होंने इस महामारी के बीच निस्वार्थ भाव से हमारी सेवा की है। #NationalDoctorsDay।"
Wishing the real-life superheroes, our dear doctors a very #HappyDoctorsDay. Huge respect & gratitude to them for helping us all during these dire times & saving lives every single day. Dil se thank you 🙏❤️— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 1, 2021
अपना आभार व्यक्त करते हुए, माधुरी दीक्षित ने लिखा, "वास्तविक जीवन के सुपरहीरो, हमारे प्रिय डॉक्टरों को #HappyDoctorsDay की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। इन कठिन समय के दौरान हम सभी की मदद करने और हर एक दिन जान बचाने के लिए उनका बहुत सम्मान और आभार। दिल से धन्यवाद। "
T 3953 -— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 1, 2021
On International Doctors Day .. salutations and great pride for the Doctors of India, IMA who have fought and continue the fight against this dreaded virus, selflessly at great personal risk .. in the service of the Country and humanity pic.twitter.com/ubUHAUSk1C
इस बीच, अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट किया, "नेशनल डॉक्टर दिवस पर .. भारत के डॉक्टरों के लिए सलाम और बहुत गर्व, आईएमए जिन्होंने इस खतरनाक वायरस के खिलाफ लड़ाई लड़ी है और निस्वार्थ रूप से बड़े व्यक्तिगत जोखिम पर देश और मानवता की सेवा में हैं।"
Everyday you leave behind your loved ones to serve the nation.— Kajol (@itsKajolD) July 1, 2021
We are and will be, forever indebted to you.
Thank you🙏🏼
Happy #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/qoBNCloO7z
काजोल ने लिखा, "हर दिन आप अपने प्रियजनों को देश की सेवा करने के लिए छोड़ जाते हैं। हम हमेशा आपके ऋणी हैं और रहेंगे। धन्यवाद #NationalDoctorsDay की शुभकामनाएं।"
Saluting ALL the Doctors on this #NationalDoctorsDay.Doctors are the ONLY beings who could save lives.#VaidyoNarayanoHarihi Doctors are the Human forms of Almighty GOD!During this global health crisis this fact has been reinforced yet again.Lets be grateful to them now & always!— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 1, 2021
साउथ सुपरस्टार चिरंजीवी ने लिखा, "इस #NationalDoctorsDay पर सभी डॉक्टरों को सलाम। डॉक्टर ही ऐसे प्राणी हैं जो जान बचा सकते हैं। डॉक्टर्स सर्वशक्तिमान ईश्वर के मानव रूप हैं! इस वैश्विक स्वास्थ्य संकट के दौरान इस बात का प्रमाण भी मिल गया है। हम अभी और हमेशा उनके आभारी हैं!"
On this #NationalDoctorsDay, I express my gratitude to all the doctors, for always being there for us and giving us hope... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TCkkGgTsit— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 1, 2021
एक वीडियो शेयर करते हुए, सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने ट्वीट किया, "इस #NationalDoctorsDay पर, मैं सभी डॉक्टरों का आभार व्यक्त करता हूं, हमेशा हमारे साथ रहने और हमें आशा देने के लिए …"
