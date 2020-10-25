नई दिल्ली (आईएएनएस)। गायिका नेहा कक्कड़ और रोहनप्रीत सिंह ने शनिवार को सिख विवाह समारोह आनंद कारज के अनुसार शादी के बंधन में बंध गए। इसके वीडियो और तस्वीरें अब सामने आई हैं। एक वीडियो में नेहा और रोहनप्रीत शहर के एक गुरुद्वारे में आशीर्वाद मांगते दिख रहे हैं।
शादी के वीडियो आए सामने
नेहा ने शादी में एक पीच लहंगा पहना है जबकि रोहनप्रीत ने मैचिंग कुर्ता और पगड़ी पहनी थी। नेहा के भाई, संगीतकार-गायक टोनी कक्कड़ ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो साझा किया। क्लिप में, हम मेहमानों को ढोल बीट्स पर नाचते हुए देख सकते हैं। एक दिन पहले, नेहा ने अपने हल्दी और मेहंदी समारोहों से कुछ तस्वीरें साझा की थीं।
कौन हैं रोहनप्रीत सिंह
रोहनप्रीत सिंह भी नेहा की तरह सिंगर हैं। उनका जन्म 1 दिसंबर 1994 को पटियाला, पंजाब में हुआ था। वह टीवी राइजिंग स्टार 2 शो के लोकप्रिय प्रतियोगियों में से एक है जो कलर्स पर प्रसारित होता है। उन्होंने अपने पिता के प्रोत्साहन के बाद सिंगिंग शुरु की। रोहनप्रीत सिंह ने साल 2007 में सारेगामापा लिटिल चैंप्स में भी हिस्सा लिया था। जिसमें वह फर्स्ट रनर अप रहे थे।
