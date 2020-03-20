कानपुर। सात साल पुराने निर्भया दुष्कर्म और हत्या मामले में चारो दोषियों को शुक्रवार सुबह 5:30 बजे फांसी दी गई। इस खबर के सामने आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर लोग निर्भया को इंसाफ मिल गया, इसको लेकर ट्वीट करने लगे। इस लिस्ट में बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटियों का भी नाम शामिल है। फांसी की खबर मिलते ही कई सेलेब्स ने कानून पर विश्वास रखने और निर्भया को इंसाफ मिलने को लेकर ट्विटर पर अपनी बात रखी।

Nirbhaya Justice. “Jaisi karni waisi bharni” Let this set an example not only in India but world over. Punishment for rape is by death. You have to respect womanhood. Shame on the people who delayed the execution. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/ENyjTxwlMI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

बॉलीवुड एक्टर रिषी कपूर ने ट्वीट किया, 'निर्भया जस्टिस, जैसी करनी वैसी भरनी। यह उदाहरण सिर्फ भारत को नहीं पूरी दुनिया को दिखा। दुष्कर्म की सजा अब मौत है। आपको महिलाओं का सम्मान करना होगा। फांसी में रुकावट डालने वालों को शर्म आनी चाहिए। जय हिंद।'

If #Nirbhaya rapists were hung in 2012 the judicial system would have stopped so much crime against women. Fear of the law would have kept the lawless in check. Prevention is always better than cure. It&यs time the Indian govt. takes steps for judicial reforms. #RIPNirbhaya🙏 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 20, 2020

एक्ट्रेस प्रीति जिंटा लिखती हैं, 'आखिरकार निर्भया केस का अंत हुआ। मैं उम्मीद करती थी कि न्याय इससे भी जल्दी मिलना चाहिए मगर आज सब खत्म हुआ, इसकी खुशी है। अब जाकर निर्भया की आत्मा को शांति मिली होगी और उसके परिवार वाले चैन की सांस लेंगे।'

A Mother&यs resilience 🙏 Asha Devi sees it through!! Finally some justice!! #Nirbhaya Dugga Dugga 🙏 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) March 20, 2020

एक्ट्रेस सुष्मिता सेन ने भी निर्भया के गुनहगारों को फांसी मिलने पर खुशी व्यक्त की। उन्होंने लिखा, अब जाकर निर्भया की मां को इंसाफ मिला।

#JusticeForNirbhaya My thoughts and prayers are with the parents, friends & loved ones of Nirbhaya. The wait has been long but the justice has been served. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 20, 2020

एक्टर रितेश देशमुख ने भी ट्विटर पर प्रतिक्रिया दी। रितेश लिखते हैं, 'मैं निर्भया के पैरेंट्स, दोस्तों और चाहने वालों के साथ हूं। इंतजार काफी लंबा था मगर अंत में न्याय मिला।'

Posted By: Abhishek Kumar Tiwari