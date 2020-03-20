कानपुर। सात साल पुराने निर्भया दुष्कर्म और हत्या मामले में चारो दोषियों को शुक्रवार सुबह 5:30 बजे फांसी दी गई। इस खबर के सामने आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर लोग निर्भया को इंसाफ मिल गया, इसको लेकर ट्वीट करने लगे। इस लिस्ट में बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटियों का भी नाम शामिल है। फांसी की खबर मिलते ही कई सेलेब्स ने कानून पर विश्वास रखने और निर्भया को इंसाफ मिलने को लेकर ट्विटर पर अपनी बात रखी।

बॉलीवुड एक्टर रिषी कपूर ने ट्वीट किया, 'निर्भया जस्टिस, जैसी करनी वैसी भरनी। यह उदाहरण सिर्फ भारत को नहीं पूरी दुनिया को दिखा। दुष्कर्म की सजा अब मौत है। आपको महिलाओं का सम्मान करना होगा। फांसी में रुकावट डालने वालों को शर्म आनी चाहिए। जय हिंद।'

एक्ट्रेस प्रीति जिंटा लिखती हैं, 'आखिरकार निर्भया केस का अंत हुआ। मैं उम्मीद करती थी कि न्याय इससे भी जल्दी मिलना चाहिए मगर आज सब खत्म हुआ, इसकी खुशी है। अब जाकर निर्भया की आत्मा को शांति मिली होगी और उसके परिवार वाले चैन की सांस लेंगे।'

एक्ट्रेस सुष्मिता सेन ने भी निर्भया के गुनहगारों को फांसी मिलने पर खुशी व्यक्त की। उन्होंने लिखा, अब जाकर निर्भया की मां को इंसाफ मिला।

एक्टर रितेश देशमुख ने भी ट्विटर पर प्रतिक्रिया दी। रितेश लिखते हैं, 'मैं निर्भया के पैरेंट्स, दोस्तों और चाहने वालों के साथ हूं। इंतजार काफी लंबा था मगर अंत में न्याय मिला।'

Posted By: Abhishek Kumar Tiwari

