नई दिल्ली (पीटीआई)। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने हेलीकाॅप्टर हादसे में देश के पहले चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाॅफ जनरल बिपिन रावत, उनकी पत्नी मधुलिका रावत और अन्य सैन्यकर्मियों के आकस्मिक निधन पर दुख व्यक्त किया है। हादसे पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि जनरल रावत बहुत ही उत्कृष्ट सैनिक थे। वे सच्चे देशभक्त थे। उन्होंने देश की सच्चे मन से सेवा की है।


सैन्य बलों के सुधार पर शानदार काम
प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि जनरल रावत ने देश की सुरक्षा के लिए सैन्य बलों तथा हथियारों के आधुनिकीकरण में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है। रणनीतिक मामलों पर जनरल रावत का दृष्टिकोण असाधारण था। पीएम ने कहा कि जनरल बिपिन के अचानक निधन से उन्हें गहरा दुख पहुंचा है। देश के पहले सीडीएस के रूप में जनरल रावत ने सैन्य बलों के साथ-साथ सैन्य सुधारों से संबंधित विविध पहलुओं पर काम किया है।

National News inextlive from India News Desk

ताजा खबरें