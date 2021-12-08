नई दिल्ली (पीटीआई)। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने हेलीकाॅप्टर हादसे में देश के पहले चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाॅफ जनरल बिपिन रावत, उनकी पत्नी मधुलिका रावत और अन्य सैन्यकर्मियों के आकस्मिक निधन पर दुख व्यक्त किया है। हादसे पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि जनरल रावत बहुत ही उत्कृष्ट सैनिक थे। वे सच्चे देशभक्त थे। उन्होंने देश की सच्चे मन से सेवा की है।
I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021
Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YOuQvFT7Et— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021
सैन्य बलों के सुधार पर शानदार काम
प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि जनरल रावत ने देश की सुरक्षा के लिए सैन्य बलों तथा हथियारों के आधुनिकीकरण में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है। रणनीतिक मामलों पर जनरल रावत का दृष्टिकोण असाधारण था। पीएम ने कहा कि जनरल बिपिन के अचानक निधन से उन्हें गहरा दुख पहुंचा है। देश के पहले सीडीएस के रूप में जनरल रावत ने सैन्य बलों के साथ-साथ सैन्य सुधारों से संबंधित विविध पहलुओं पर काम किया है।
As India&यs first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021
National News inextlive from India News Desk