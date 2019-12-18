कानपुर। थियेटर आर्टिस्ट और फिल्म जगत की नामी हस्ती व एक्टर श्रीराम लागू 92 की उमर् में चल बसे। बता दें कार्डिएक अरेस्ट की वजह से वो आज हमारे बीच नहीं हैं। मंगलवार शाम 8 बजे उन्होंने पुणे स्थित अपने घर में अंतिम सांस ली। उनकी पत्नी ने बताया अंतिम यात्रा के लिए बेटे का इंतजार हो रहा है जो अमेरिका से इंडिया आने वाले हैं।


सिर्फ एक्टर ही नहीं, ईएनटी सर्जन भी थे
लागू का जन्म 1927 में हुआ था। मिडडे की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक फिल्में और थियेटर्स करने के साथ ही वो एक ईएनटी सर्जन भी रहे। अपने स्कूली दिनों में ही वो प्रोग्रेसिव ड्रामा ग्रुप का हिस्सा रहे। उन्होंने केन्या के एक अस्पताल में कई सालों तक बतौर सर्जन काम किया। कुछ समय बाद उन्होंने नौकरी छोड़ दी और फुल टाइम एक्टिंग की और रुख किया। उन्होंने पिंजरा, सिंहासन, घरोंदा, किनारा और सामना जैसी फिल्मों में काम किया।


पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और कई फिल्मी हस्तियों ने जताया दुख
उनके निधन पर ऋषि कपूर और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सहित कई फिल्मी और पाॅलिटिकल हस्तियों ने दुख जताया। पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'डा. श्रीराम लागू बहुमुखी प्रतिभा के धनी थे। वर्षों तक उन्होंने अपने बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन के साथ दर्शकों को लुभाया है। उनके काम को आने वाले कई सालों तक याद रखा जाएगा। उनका निधन होना दुखद है। उनके प्रशंसकों को भगवान ये सहने की शक्ति दे। ओम शांति।'

