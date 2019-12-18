कानपुर। थियेटर आर्टिस्ट और फिल्म जगत की नामी हस्ती व एक्टर श्रीराम लागू 92 की उमर् में चल बसे। बता दें कार्डिएक अरेस्ट की वजह से वो आज हमारे बीच नहीं हैं। मंगलवार शाम 8 बजे उन्होंने पुणे स्थित अपने घर में अंतिम सांस ली। उनकी पत्नी ने बताया अंतिम यात्रा के लिए बेटे का इंतजार हो रहा है जो अमेरिका से इंडिया आने वाले हैं।

Dr. Shreeram Lagoo personified versatility and brilliance. Through the years, he enthralled audiences with outstanding performances. His work will be remembered for years to come. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his admirers. Om Shanti. December 18, 2019



सिर्फ एक्टर ही नहीं, ईएनटी सर्जन भी थे

लागू का जन्म 1927 में हुआ था। मिडडे की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक फिल्में और थियेटर्स करने के साथ ही वो एक ईएनटी सर्जन भी रहे। अपने स्कूली दिनों में ही वो प्रोग्रेसिव ड्रामा ग्रुप का हिस्सा रहे। उन्होंने केन्या के एक अस्पताल में कई सालों तक बतौर सर्जन काम किया। कुछ समय बाद उन्होंने नौकरी छोड़ दी और फुल टाइम एक्टिंग की और रुख किया। उन्होंने पिंजरा, सिंहासन, घरोंदा, किनारा और सामना जैसी फिल्मों में काम किया।

R I P. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab. pic.twitter.com/H8mESIX1kv — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 17, 2019



पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और कई फिल्मी हस्तियों ने जताया दुख

उनके निधन पर ऋषि कपूर और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सहित कई फिल्मी और पाॅलिटिकल हस्तियों ने दुख जताया। पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'डा. श्रीराम लागू बहुमुखी प्रतिभा के धनी थे। वर्षों तक उन्होंने अपने बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन के साथ दर्शकों को लुभाया है। उनके काम को आने वाले कई सालों तक याद रखा जाएगा। उनका निधन होना दुखद है। उनके प्रशंसकों को भगवान ये सहने की शक्ति दे। ओम शांति।'

Saddened at the passing away of veteran actor Dr Shriram Lagoo. An accomplished thespian, his role portrayals were a hallmark of many Hindi films, Marathi films and stage for over four decades. My condolences to his family and fans — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 17, 2019

My tributes to all time great artist Shreeram Lagoo. We have lost a versatile personality. A unique theatre actor dominated silver screen and created impact. He was social activists simultaneously.

Saddened to hear demise of veteran actor Dr. #ShriramLagoo sir. He was great socialist and versatile actor, his contributions will always be remembered for his memorable roles in theatre & films. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pqZovSz0lT — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) December 17, 2019

Posted By: Vandana Sharma