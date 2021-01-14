नई दिल्ली (एएनआई)। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार को मकर संक्रांति, पोंगल और माघ बिहू के त्योहार पर लोगों को शुभकामनाएं दीं। पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, मकर संक्रांति पर देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि उत्तरायण सूर्यदेव नई ऊर्जा और उत्साह का संचार करें।मकर संक्रांति हिंदू कैलेंडर में एक त्योहार है, जो सूर्य देवता सूर्य को समर्पित है। आज के दिन भगवान सूर्यदेव धनु राशि से मकर राशि में प्रवेश करते हैं।

Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion. January 14, 2021

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा सभी को पोंगल की बधाई, विशेष रूप से मेरे तमिल भाई-बहनों को। यह विशेष त्योहार तमिल संस्कृति का सबसे अच्छा प्रदर्शन करता है। हमें अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और सफलता का आशीर्वाद मिले। यह त्योहार हमें प्रकृति के साथ सद्भाव से रहने और करुणा की भावना को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए प्रेरित करता है। पोंगल सूर्य देव को समर्पित चार दिवसीय फसल उत्सव है। त्योहार को रिमार्क करने के लिए, पोंगल मिठाई तैयार की जाती है और सबसे पहले देवी-देवताओं को अर्पित की जाती है फिर इसे परिवार के लोगों में बांटा जाता है।

Magh Bihu wishes to everyone. May the coming times be filled with happiness. With the blessings of Almighty may there be brotherhood and wellness all around. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2021

इसके साथ ही प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने माघ बिहू की सभी को शुभकामनाएं दी। उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाला समय खुशियों से भरा हो। ईश्वर के आशीर्वाद से चारों ओर भाईचारा और सभी का कल्याण हो। वार्षिक फसल होने के बाद 'माघ बिहू' को सामुदायिक दावतों के साथ मनाया जाता है।