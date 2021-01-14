नई दिल्ली (एएनआई)। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार को मकर संक्रांति, पोंगल और माघ बिहू के त्योहार पर लोगों को शुभकामनाएं दीं। पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, मकर संक्रांति पर देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि उत्तरायण सूर्यदेव नई ऊर्जा और उत्साह का संचार करें।मकर संक्रांति हिंदू कैलेंडर में एक त्योहार है, जो सूर्य देवता सूर्य को समर्पित है। आज के दिन भगवान सूर्यदेव धनु राशि से मकर राशि में प्रवेश करते हैं।


पोंगल पर किया ट्वीट
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा सभी को पोंगल की बधाई, विशेष रूप से मेरे तमिल भाई-बहनों को। यह विशेष त्योहार तमिल संस्कृति का सबसे अच्छा प्रदर्शन करता है। हमें अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और सफलता का आशीर्वाद मिले। यह त्योहार हमें प्रकृति के साथ सद्भाव से रहने और करुणा की भावना को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए प्रेरित करता है। पोंगल सूर्य देव को समर्पित चार दिवसीय फसल उत्सव है। त्योहार को रिमार्क करने के लिए, पोंगल मिठाई तैयार की जाती है और सबसे पहले देवी-देवताओं को अर्पित की जाती है फिर इसे परिवार के लोगों में बांटा जाता है।


माघ बिहू की शुभकामनाएं दीं
इसके साथ ही प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने माघ बिहू की सभी को शुभकामनाएं दी। उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाला समय खुशियों से भरा हो। ईश्वर के आशीर्वाद से चारों ओर भाईचारा और सभी का कल्याण हो। वार्षिक फसल होने के बाद 'माघ बिहू' को सामुदायिक दावतों के साथ मनाया जाता है।

National News inextlive from India News Desk

ताजा खबरें