View this post on Instagram

2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here&यs to many more date nights... ❤️😍

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 25, 2020 at 2:44pm PDT