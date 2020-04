View this post on Instagram

Im honored to have been a part of One World #TogetherAtHome last night. To watch so much talent and so many real life heroes&य stories brought together from every corner of the world for one cause was unprecedented and awe inspiring. As I watched with my family, the same as so many of you in the US, India, throughout Asia, Europe, Africa, and beyond, it gave me so much hope that inspite of all the hardship maybe we&यll all emerge from this kinder and more compassionate. ⁣ ⁣ Thank you @glblctzn and @ladygaga for your creativity and humanity, and congratulations on raising $127.9M for COVID-19 relief. To all the healthcare workers out there, essential workers and everyone who is working through this...thank you for fighting for us every single day. Thank you, thank you, thank you...humanity will forever be indebted.

