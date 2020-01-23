कानपुर (फीचर डेस्क)। एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा जोनस दावोस में चल रही 'वर्ल्ड इकनोमिक फोरम' का हिस्सा बनीं। इस इवेंट पर पहले ही दीपिका पादुकोण को 'क्रिस्टल अवॉर्ड' से नवाजा जा चुका है। प्रियंका ने इस मौके पर जो स्पीच दी वह काफी चर्चा में है। इस स्पीच में प्रियंका ने गरीबी, अत्याचार, क्लाइमेट चेंज जैसे मुद्दों पर बात की। गौरतलब है कि प्रियंका ग्लोबल सिटीजन एम्बेसडर हैं, जो दुनिया की बाकी बड़ी हस्तियों के साथ इस सालाना मीटिंग का हिस्सा बनीं।
How do you ignite change? Change doesn&यt happen overnight.. but it can happen by having conversations and asking the tough questions. It can happen by demanding change, as we can see in so many places around the world today. We can make an impact. I truly believe we can. It was such an honor to sit with @moiraforbes at the @worldeconomicforum today to talk about the world&यs biggest challenges and what we can do to solve them. Thank you @glblcitizen for giving me the opportunity to journey to #Davos2020 to be a part of these powerful moments. #philanthropyatscale
अपने बच्चों के लिए चाहती हैं ऐसी दुनिया...
प्रियंका ने दुनिया में तेजी से बढ़ रही गरीबी पर बात की। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि वह चाहती हैं कि उनके बच्चे ऐसी दुनिया में पले- बढ़ें जहां वर्ल्ड लीडर्स ने ग्रेटा थनबर्ग की जनरेशन को सुना हो, जहां क्लाइमेट क्राइसिस से उबरने के लिए तेजी से काम चल रहा हो और जहां फीमेल्स के सक्सेसफुल होने की क्वालिफिकेशन का पैमाना बेसिक ह्यूमन राइट्स हों नाकि जियोग्राफी और मौकों की अवेलेबिलिटी।
After wrapping up an intense few days here at #WEF2020, I can&यt help but think about how urgent the need is for us to take matters in our hands and bring attention to the role we can all play to help build a world free from extreme poverty. It&यs been an amazing, inspiring week meeting activists, politicians and companies committed to doing their part. I&यm proud to be here with Global Citizen, lending my voice to this shared vision ahead of #globalgoalslive. You can take action now on the issues that matter. Go to 💻 globalcitizen.org to find out how and see you in September. #Davos2020
