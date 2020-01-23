View this post on Instagram

How do you ignite change? Change doesn&यt happen overnight.. but it can happen by having conversations and asking the tough questions. It can happen by demanding change, as we can see in so many places around the world today. We can make an impact. I truly believe we can. It was such an honor to sit with @moiraforbes at the @worldeconomicforum today to talk about the world&यs biggest challenges and what we can do to solve them. Thank you @glblcitizen for giving me the opportunity to journey to #Davos2020 to be a part of these powerful moments. #philanthropyatscale

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 22, 2020 at 11:58am PST