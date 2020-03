View this post on Instagram

I dont know what to say or write..I'm speechless and so so so overwhelmed! @amitabhbachchan sir its an honor to receive this . I always used to imagine my door bell ringing after my film's release and a person standing outside saying "Amitabh Bacchan sir ne aapke liye phool aur ek note bheja hai" and me fainting right after that. Thankfully I didn't faint when I actually received it..I just stood there for a few seconds soaking it all in, teary eyed,in gratitude. Thank you for making my dream come true Sir . It has motivated me to work even harder and entertain my audience with even more honest performances. #AngreziMedium😇 14.3.2020

