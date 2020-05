View this post on Instagram

This is our first sign language video on @ntnmshra&यs track Vartalap&य with the hope that the track will trigger more conversations related to making Indian Sign Language the 23rd official language of India. Do give it a listen and we hope you like it. Link in Bio. @incinkrecords . Written & Performed by Spitfire: @ntnmshra Music Producers: @anushkadisco @manchandashikhar for @incinkrecords . Signer: @hardeeply for @acciomango Art: IncInk Art Studio @mihir.sud @avndsouza

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 22, 2020 at 11:40pm PDT