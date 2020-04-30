नई दिल्ली (पीटीआई)बाॅलीवुड के जाने-माने एक्टर ऋषि कपूर का निधन हो गया है। उनके भाई रणधीर कपूर ने कहा दिग्गज अभिनेता की गुरुवार को मुंबई के एक अस्पताल में मृत्यु हो गई है। वह 67 वर्ष के थे। उन्हें बुधवार को उनके परिवार द्वारा एच एन रिलायंस अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। लगभग एक साल तक अमेरिका में कैंसर का इलाज कराने के बाद ऋषि कपूर पिछले साल सितंबर में भारत लौटे थे। कैंसर से पीड़ित दिग्गज अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर के निधन से सिर्फ बॉलीवुड ही नहीं बल्कि राजनीतिक क्षेत्र भी शोक में डूब गया है।

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, बहुआयामी, प्रिय और जीवंत...ये ऋषि कपूर जी थे। वह टैलेंट का पावरहाउस थे। मैं हमेशा सोशल मीडिया पर भी अपनी बातचीत को याद करूंगा। वह फिल्मों और भारत की प्रगति के बारे में जुनूनी थे। उनके निधन से दुखी हूं। उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना। ओम शांति।

अरविंद केजरीवाल

राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा, एक्टर ऋषि कपूर के आकस्मिक निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ। उन्होंने भारतीयों की कई पीढ़ियों का मनोरंजन किया। कितना बड़ा नुकसान हुआ है। उनके परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे।

स्‍मृति ईरानी

बाॅलीवुड के जाने-माने एक्टर ऋषि कपूर के निधन से केंद्रीय मंत्री स्‍मृति ईरानी भी काफी दुखी हैं। उन्होंने ऋषि कपूर से अपनी आखिरी मुलाकात का जिक्र किया है। उन्‍होंने एक और ट्वीट में कहा कि 'ऋषि सर, स्‍वर्ग को खुशहाल बना देना। हम आपको हमेशा याद करेंगे।

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर

सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने गुरुवार को अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए अपने ट्वीट में कहा, अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर का आकस्मिक निधन चौंकाने वाला है। वह न केवल एक महान अभिनेता थे, बल्कि एक अच्छे इंसान भी थे। उनके परिवार, दोस्तों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना। ओम शांति।

राहुल गांधी

ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने भी दुख जताया है। राहुल गांधी ने कहा, इंडियन सिनेमा के लिए यह एक टेरिबल वीक है, जिसमें एक और लीजेंड्री एक्टर ऋषि कपूर का निधन हो गया है। एक वंडरफुल एक्टर को एक अच्छी फैन फाॅलोंइग के साथ बहुत याद किया जाएगा।

Posted By: Shweta Mishra

National News inextlive from India News Desk

inext banner
inext banner