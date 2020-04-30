नई दिल्ली (पीटीआई)। बाॅलीवुड के जाने-माने एक्टर ऋषि कपूर का निधन हो गया है। उनके भाई रणधीर कपूर ने कहा दिग्गज अभिनेता की गुरुवार को मुंबई के एक अस्पताल में मृत्यु हो गई है। वह 67 वर्ष के थे। उन्हें बुधवार को उनके परिवार द्वारा एच एन रिलायंस अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। लगभग एक साल तक अमेरिका में कैंसर का इलाज कराने के बाद ऋषि कपूर पिछले साल सितंबर में भारत लौटे थे। कैंसर से पीड़ित दिग्गज अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर के निधन से सिर्फ बॉलीवुड ही नहीं बल्कि राजनीतिक क्षेत्र भी शोक में डूब गया है।

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, बहुआयामी, प्रिय और जीवंत...ये ऋषि कपूर जी थे। वह टैलेंट का पावरहाउस थे। मैं हमेशा सोशल मीडिया पर भी अपनी बातचीत को याद करूंगा। वह फिल्मों और भारत की प्रगति के बारे में जुनूनी थे। उनके निधन से दुखी हूं। उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना। ओम शांति।

अरविंद केजरीवाल

राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा, एक्टर ऋषि कपूर के आकस्मिक निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ। उन्होंने भारतीयों की कई पीढ़ियों का मनोरंजन किया। कितना बड़ा नुकसान हुआ है। उनके परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे।

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2020

स्‍मृति ईरानी

बाॅलीवुड के जाने-माने एक्टर ऋषि कपूर के निधन से केंद्रीय मंत्री स्‍मृति ईरानी भी काफी दुखी हैं। उन्होंने ऋषि कपूर से अपनी आखिरी मुलाकात का जिक्र किया है। उन्‍होंने एक और ट्वीट में कहा कि 'ऋषि सर, स्‍वर्ग को खुशहाल बना देना। हम आपको हमेशा याद करेंगे।

In 2014 he told me &bhag jaldi Dilli pagal & for he knew I&यve been summoned to take oath. The last I saw him was on a set and that&यs how il remember him. Prodding you to do your best, caring for the little things, teaching you the craft no matter how old you were on the job.. pic.twitter.com/ZDtGr7etxH — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 30, 2020

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर

सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने गुरुवार को अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए अपने ट्वीट में कहा, अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर का आकस्मिक निधन चौंकाने वाला है। वह न केवल एक महान अभिनेता थे, बल्कि एक अच्छे इंसान भी थे। उनके परिवार, दोस्तों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना। ओम शांति।

The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 30, 2020

राहुल गांधी

ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने भी दुख जताया है। राहुल गांधी ने कहा, इंडियन सिनेमा के लिए यह एक टेरिबल वीक है, जिसमें एक और लीजेंड्री एक्टर ऋषि कपूर का निधन हो गया है। एक वंडरफुल एक्टर को एक अच्छी फैन फाॅलोंइग के साथ बहुत याद किया जाएगा।

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

Posted By: Shweta Mishra