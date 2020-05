View this post on Instagram

Riaan&यs teacher asked him “What are you most proud of” .. His answer was. “My Ajoba”.. You are our pride Pappa.. We feel your presence everyday and know that you are looking after us wherever you are.. You live in us and we celebrate you every single day. Happy Birthday Pappa❤️. #VilasraoDeshmukh75

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on May 25, 2020 at 7:44pm PDT