Look at the way he grips the bat, that tells me he wants to be a lefthanded batsman. Mummy is giving him some good advice. Look at the attitude when told to switch hands. 😎😂 "Both hands on the bat" 😂 NO Action time swings right misses swings left and makes contact #donedeal #leftiebatsman "Don't you want to play like daddy" NO! 👍 #betterthan That's my boy!

A post shared by Brian Lara (@brianlaraofficial) on May 26, 2020 at 4:56am PDT