Meanwhile in the #BuntyBabli universe... My two all time favourites ❤️ giving us a run for “our” Money.😉 #saifalikhan #ranimukerji @yrf @buntyaurbabli2

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on Dec 19, 2019 at 12:51am PST