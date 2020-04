View this post on Instagram

I'm spending quarantine, strengthening my bond with my mother and sister as we take charge of the household chores. This video by @vicks_india is a simple reminder to support the extended families of our neighborhood, especially the elderly who are the most in need amid the COVID-19 crisis. It's time we strengthen bonds and #ShowWeCare by helping them with essentials and ensure their well-being. #IndiaFightsCorona #QuarantineLife #FightCoronaTogether #StaySafe #covid_19 #StrongerTogether #TogetherWeCan #VicksPartner

