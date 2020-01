View this post on Instagram

I will be talking about my journey of adapting my screenplay for the web on 25th Jan at the Jaipur Literature Festival. Do swing by, if you&यre in and around. Selfies. Book signings and my lame humour on the offer. Also have to take a moment to tell you guys I&यm super excited about being on a panel in JLF. Having attended it as a college student to bring a panel is my telling you to continue to dream. And hydrate yourselves regularly cause hard work is draining ;) @zee5premium

