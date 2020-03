View this post on Instagram

Hey guys, hope everyone is staying at home, healthy and is staying safe with loved ones. Over the next week I&यm going to talk cricket and select some of the greatest teams in categories - like greatest Aussie team. Greatest ashes team, greatest IPL team plus the best players I played against and have seen etc etc !!!! All comments are appreciated on what else you would like me to select / talk about ! I&यm going to start at 5:45 Melb time today ! Hope to see you on my IG live ! ❤️

