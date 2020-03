View this post on Instagram

Even during this quarantine, I can be something new every day. Today, I&यm a minion 😂 who&यs braving through a different kind of &Monday blues&य!😹Minion mode on! . . . . . #MondayBlues #minion #staysafe #stayhome

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Mar 23, 2020 at 5:19am PDT