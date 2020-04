View this post on Instagram

#doctorsandnurses We are all united in order to fight this pandemic. Let the light of the diya, candles bring back light into our lives as these illuminate our hearts with positivity & strength #9Baje9Minutes . . . #doctors #nurses #hospital #9pm9minutes #StayHomeStaySafe #9minutesforindia #9minute9baje #9minute9bajediyajalao #candles #missioncorona #coronanews #CoronaVirus #coronavirusindia #coronaalert #coronalockdown #COVID19 #covid #covid_19 #covid19news #covid2019 #staysafe #stayhome #BreakCorona #newscorona #liveupdate #milokmat #lokmat

A post shared by Lokmat (@milokmat) on Apr 5, 2020 at 10:05pm PDT