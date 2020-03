View this post on Instagram

#Throwback to simpler times... Happy Gudi Padwa... it&यs ironic that the new year falls at the start of the #21DayLockdown but in someways it&यs a sign of what we need to do. Introspect, realign and look to the future. From my family to yours... I hope this new year brings us all new beginnings 💫 #StayHomeSaveLives

