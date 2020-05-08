नई दिल्ली (एएनआई)। एक्टर सोनम कपूर और आनंद आहूज की आज दूसरी वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी है। लाॅकडाउन के दौरान कपल वैकेशन पर तो कहीं नहीं जा पाया न ही दोनों कहीं लंच ही करने जा सके। दोनों ने लाॅकडाउन में अपने ही तरीके से सेकंड वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी सेलिब्रेट की है। बता दें कि उन्हें मिले चार साल हो चुके हैं जबकि उनकी शादी के अभी सिर्फ 2 साल ही पूरे हुए हैं। सोनम ने अपने जाॅली अंदाज में पति आनंद को दूसरी वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी की बधाई दी है।
Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I&यm soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I&यve ever received. ❤️ #everydayphenomenal
सोनम और आनंद के मिले हुए चार साल
सोनम ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर आनंद के साथ एक पुरानी तस्वीर शेयर की है और लिखा है, 'हमारी पहली तस्वीर साथ में... चार साल पहले आज ही के दिन हम वेगन में मिले थे। हमनें योग की अलग- अलग मुद्राओं, बिजनेस और रीटेल के बारे में बात की। मैंने आनंद को कूल सेक्सी पाया बातें करने के दौरान। वो अब भी मेरे दिल का धड़का देता है। कुछ भी आपसे कंपेयर नहीं हो सकता है। तुम्हारा कंपेशन और काइंडनेस बहुत आकर्षक है। थैंक्यू चार से मेरा पार्टनर बन रहने के लिए। हैप्पी- हैप्पी एनिवर्सरी पतिदेव।'
शेयर की वेडिंग रिसेप्शन की तस्वीर
इसके अलावा सोनम कपूर ने पति आनंद, मां सुनीता, पिता अनिल कपूर और आनंद के परिवार के साथ एक तस्वीर शेयर की है। इस तस्वीर पर सोनम ने कैप्शन लिखा, 'इंस्पायरिंग और एस्पिरेशन फ्यूचर के लिए... थैक्यू पैरेंट्स हमारे दयालु रोल माॅडल बनने के लिए। हम हैं क्योंकि आप हो।' ये तस्वीर किसी फंग्शन की लग रही है। ऐसा लगा रहा है कि ये सोनम और आनंद के वेडिंग रिसेप्शन की फोटो है।
