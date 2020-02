View this post on Instagram

You were always the kindest heart. I wish we'd spent more time together, man. I wish we'd played more gigs together. I wish I'd hung out with you more while there was still time. I wish I'd gotten to know your wife and kid so I could tell them today, what a great guy you were. Cant believe you're gone, #SonamSherpa . I cant even begin to imagine what @parikramaindia @subirmalik666 @nitinmaliklive are feeling right now.

