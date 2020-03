View this post on Instagram

We&यll see you back at the movies when the time is right. Stay safe everyone @akshaykumar @ajaydevgn @ranveersingh @katrinakaif @itsrohitshetty @apoorva1972 @sarkarshibasish @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @pvrpictures @tseries.official @sooryavanshi2403

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 12, 2020 at 6:50am PDT