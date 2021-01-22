Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021 - Best 10 inspirational Quotes: नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की जयंती यानि 23 जनवरी को अब से हर साल पराक्रम दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाएगा। हाल ही में केंद्रीय संस्कृति मंत्रालय ने इस देश के लोगों को विशेष रूप से युवाओं को प्रेरित करने और उनमें देशभक्ति के जुनून की प्रेरणा देने के लिए यह फैसला किया है। सुभाष चंद्र बोस का जन्म 23 जनवरी 1897 को ओडिशा के कटक में एक बंगाली परिवार में हुआ था। नेताजी भारत के स्वतंत्रता संग्राम में अपनी अहम भूमिका के लिए जाने जाते हैं। नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस ने ही देश को का नारा दिया था 'तुम मुझे खून दो मैं तुम्हें आजादी दूंगा'। यह नारा आजतक युवाओं के बीच काफी लोकप्रिय है और इसे सुनकर भारतीयों की रंगों में देशभक्ति का जोश हिलोरें मारने लगता है। नेताजी के जन्‍मदिन पर भारत मां के वीर सपूत को याद कीजिए और उनके कहें कुछ फेमस कोट् सभी के साथ शेयर कीजिए…

Subhash Chandra Bose inspirational Quotes in Hindi & English: 1: भारत हमें बुला रहा है । खून खून को बुला रहा है । उठो, हमारे पास बर्बाद करने के लिए समय नहीं है!

2: इतिहास में कभी भी सिर्फ विचार-विमर्श से कोई वास्तविक परिवर्तन नहीं किया गया है।

3: हमें अपने जीवन को अधिकतम सत्‍य के सिद्धांतों पर खड़ा करना पड़ेगा। हमें बैठ कर नहीं रहना है क्योंकि जीवन के पूर्ण सत्य को हम नहीं जानते।

4: आज हमारे पास बस एक ही इच्छा होनी चाहिए, मरने की इच्छा ताकि भारत जीवित रह सके ! एक शहीद की मौत मरने की इच्छा ताकि आजादी का मार्ग शहीदों के खून से पक्‍का किया जा सके।

5: सैनिक जो हमेशा अपने देश के लिए वफादार रहते हैं, जो हमेशा अपने जीवन का न्योछावर करने के लिए तैयार रहते हैं, वे अजेय होते हैं।

6: India is calling. Blood is calling to blood. Get up, we have no time to lose.

7: One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

8: It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom.

9: Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: You must give if you want to get.

10: Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle if there are no risks to be taken.

11: No real change in history can be achieved by discussions.

12: Men, money and material cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits.