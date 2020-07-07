मुंबई (एएनआई)। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। हर कोई इस ट्रेलर को देख भावुक हो रहा। सुष्मिता सेन तो यह ट्रेलर देख इमोशनल हो गई और उन्होंने दिवंगत अभिनेता के लिए एक भावनात्मक नोट लिखा। 44 वर्षीय स्टार और पूर्व मिस यूनिवर्स ने इंस्टाग्राम पर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और संजना सांघी के साथ फिल्म के पोस्टर को शेयर किया और एक नोट लिखा कि जिसमें उन्होंने सुशांत के साथ काम करने की इच्छा जताई।
View this post on Instagram
Here&यs presenting to you, our labour of love. The #DilBecharaTrailer is out NOW. He was the one who healed her, and took away her pain by celebrating each and every little moment that mattered. We miss you so much, Sushant. Thank you, for all your love, the memories, the laughter and films. #SushantSinghRajput @castingchhabra #SaifAliKhan @arrahman @shashankkhaitan @swastikamukherjee13 @sahilvaid24 @saswatachatterjeeofficial @suprotimsengupta @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @sonymusicindia @mukeshchhabracc
पर्सनली नहीं जानती थी सुशांत को
सुष्मिता लिखती हैं, "मैं सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को व्यक्तिगत रूप से नहीं जानती थी। केवल उसकी फिल्में और कुछ इंटरव्यू देखे थे !! उनके पास स्क्रीन पर और ऑफ स्क्रीन दोनों में जबरदस्त भावनात्मक बुद्धिमत्ता थी!" मुझे लगता है कि मैं उसे अब बेहतर जानती हूँ। वह काफी सरल, अनुग्रह, प्रेम और दयालु इंसान था। यह उसके चेहरे पर मुस्कुराहट की पुष्टि करता है।' सुष्मिता ने आगे लिखा, "आप सभी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत फैंस के लिए ... वह धन्य हैं कि आप सभी को यह प्यार मिला ... न केवल एक शानदार अभिनेता के रूप में, बल्कि एक प्रसिद्ध इंसान के रूप में, जो एक व्यक्ति थे !!"
View this post on Instagram
I didn&यt know Sushant Singh Rajput personally...only through his films & some interviews!! He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off screen!! ❤️ I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans...Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness & that life affirming smile!!!🤗❤️ To all you Sushant Singh Rajput Fans...He was blessed to be this loved by you all...not just as a brilliant Actor but also, as a celebrated human being, one who belonged!!🤗 I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him...but mostly, that we would&यve had the time, to share the mysteries of the &Universe&य from one Sush to another...and maybe, even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47!!! 🤗 Loved the Trailer of #dilbechara ❤️ Here&यs wishing the very best to everyone in the team!!! My regards & respect to Sushant&यs family, friends & loved ones..his fans!!! #peace #strength #duggadugga ❤️ I love you guys!!!
काश आपके साथ कर पाती फिल्में
सेन ने आगे कहा, "काश, मैं उसे जानती, उसके साथ काम करने का अवसर होता ... लेकिन ज्यादातर, कि हमारे पास समय होता, एक ब्रह्मांड से दूसरे तक 'ब्रह्मांड' के रहस्यों को साझा करने के लिए ... और शायद, यह भी पता चला कि हम दोनों को 47 नंबर के लिए आकर्षण क्यों था !!! नोट को छोड़कर, सुष्मिता सेन ने 'दिल बेचारा&य की टीम को अपनी शुभकामनाएं भेजीं, और लिखा,“ #Dilbechara का ट्रेलर बहुत पसंद आया। यहां टीम में सभी को बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएं !!! सुशांत के परिवार के लिए मेरा सम्मान! " जॉन ग्रीन के उपन्यास 'द फॉल्ट इन आवर स्टार्स' से रूपांतरित इस फिल्म को ऑनलाइन वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म डिज्नी + हॉटस्टार पर 24 जुलाई को रिलीज किया जाएगा।
Posted By: Abhishek Kumar Tiwari
Bollywood News inextlive from Bollywood News Desk