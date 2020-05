View this post on Instagram

The night shoots I hate but the sequences I like. The interval sequence of manmarziyaan n I knew this is gonna make a lot of hearts break. Atleast the ones who have loved n lost. Right now this picture is more apt for “waiting for lockdown to get over be like” #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on May 11, 2020 at 10:39pm PDT