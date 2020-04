View this post on Instagram

This is from the set of #Mulk The court room scene days. I remember how excited I was to mouth those lines. Probably few of the best lines I&यve ever read in a script. Working along side chintu sir was like a roller coaster everyday. His sense of humour kept us on our toes. N this captain of the ship, the man who is relentless and I only wonder ........ What really happened between RaOne n Mulk 🤪 But jo hua acha hua ... Atleast for me coz I got 2 most cherished projects in my filmography n m looking forward to adding many more 🤓 #ShamelessPitch #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost

