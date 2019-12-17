कानपुर (फीचर डेस्क)। एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा और राजकुमार राव जल्द द व्हाइट टाइगर मूवी में पहली बार साथ काम करते नजर आने वाले हैं। यह मूवी 'नेटफ्लिक्स' पर रिलीज की जाएगी।
View this post on Instagram
LA! I can&यt wait to see you guys this Saturday at #BeautyconLA | #BeautyconAmbassador 💗 I&यll be sitting down with @moj for my fireside chat at 1:20pm, talking all things global beauty standards, and the responsibility that comes with having a platform. I&यm also super excited to let you know that @beautycon is giving 20 of you the chance to meet me at the event! To enter: 1) Make sure you&यre following me and @beautycon 2) Use my 10% off promo code when you purchase your Beautycon tickets: PCHOPRA10 **If you&यve already bought your tickets, head over to la.beautycon.com/priyanka/ and send your receipt number. The giveaway will be live through 8/7 at 11:59pm PDT! See you guys soon 💗
- प्रियंका ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक पोस्ट शेयर किया है जिसमें उन्होंने बताया है कि फिल्म की शूटिंग खत्म हो चुकी है। उन्होंने लिखा, 'थकी हुई हूं...लेकिन 'द व्हाइट टाइगर' की शूटिंग खत्म होने को लेकर काफी एक्साइटेड हूं।'
View this post on Instagram
There will be a time in your life when you will feel low, or feel high or feel nothing. No matter what the time is don&यt forget to smile, be kind and be thankful. You have the power to conquer anything with compassion and determination. For @themanmagazineindia @rohiniyer Editor: @bobbyjohnvarkey Photographer: #TarunVishwa Styling: @who_wore_what_when Hair: @vijay.p.raskar Make up: @nitin.ntd Media director: @media.raindrop
- प्रियंका ने आगे कहा, 'एक बेस्ट टीम के साथ काम करने का एक्सपीरियंस काफी शानदार रहा। बेहद हार्ड वर्किंग क्रू और बहुत अच्छी स्टारकास्ट। दुनिया के सामने अपना काम परोसने का और इंतजार नहीं कर सकती।'
- राजकुमार राव, आपको बलराम के किरदार में दुनिया को दिखाने का इंतजार नहीं कर सकती। मैं बहुत खुश हूं कि हमने साथ में काम किया। मुझे मीम्स भेजते रहना।'
View this post on Instagram
Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger . It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can&यt wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.. thank you @gouravadarsh for being an incredible lead( No1)!! I can&यt wait for the world to see you as Balram.. @rajkummar_rao finally! I&यm so glad we did this together. Keep sending me memes!! @r_bahrani1963 thank you for your kindness and for bringing one of my favourite books alive with such care and justice. Thank you #MukulDeora for choosing to make this film and for such an excellent execution to such a hard shoot. The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile!! And of course @Netflix and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP. Here&यs to many more! Much love for the rest of the shoot guys! See you at promotions!! PS: Also can&यt wait for the holidays 🎉 🎄 ⛄️ ❄️ 🙌🏽 fly fly #anotherflight
features@inext.co.in
प्रियंका और निक के पेट्स के बीच छिड़ी फॉलोअर्स की फाइट
Posted By: Vandana Sharma
Bollywood News inextlive from Bollywood News Desk