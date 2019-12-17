View this post on Instagram

LA! I can&यt wait to see you guys this Saturday at #BeautyconLA | #BeautyconAmbassador 💗 I&यll be sitting down with @moj for my fireside chat at 1:20pm, talking all things global beauty standards, and the responsibility that comes with having a platform. I&यm also super excited to let you know that @beautycon is giving 20 of you the chance to meet me at the event! To enter: 1) Make sure you&यre following me and @beautycon 2) Use my 10% off promo code when you purchase your Beautycon tickets: PCHOPRA10 **If you&यve already bought your tickets, head over to la.beautycon.com/priyanka/ and send your receipt number. The giveaway will be live through 8/7 at 11:59pm PDT! See you guys soon 💗

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Aug 6, 2019 at 2:04pm PDT