View this post on Instagram

Posted @withregram • @rstfofficial Are you ready to groove to the beats of Kahani 2020? Our new music label - KARONA TIMES MUSIC - launches its first rap number on Thursday, May 28, 12pm. Stay tuned! @msrashmi2002_ @sharadmalhotra009 @rubinadilaik @ashukla09 @panjabikamya @donalbisht @gia_manek @devoleena @vandanaaofficial @hellyshahofficial @ruchahasabnis

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on May 25, 2020 at 2:17am PDT