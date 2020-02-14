कानपुर। वैलेंटाइन डे कपल्स के लिए किसी जन्नत से कम नहीं होता। आज के दिन पार्टनर एक-दूसरे से प्यार का इजहार करते हैं और साथ घूमते-फिरते हैं। मगर हर कोई ऐसा करे यह संभव नहीं। कुछ सिंगल्स लोग भी हैं जिन्हें अभी तक पार्टनर मिला नहीं, मगर वे वैलेंटाइन डे को अपने तरीके से मना रहे हैं। आइए देखिए सोशल मीडिया सिंगल्स के वैलेंटाइन मनाने के मजेदार तरीके।

सुबह उठकर आपको लगा होगा कि आज कुछ यूं मनाएंगे वैलेंटाइन डे, तभी पता चलता है कि आपके पास पार्टनर तो है नहीं।

सिंगल्स के लिए आज के दिन उनका साथ देने के लिए दोस्त तो है ही।

My "Valentines Day" reservation is done. pic.twitter.com/Lv4glX5mcw — BGKV Memes (@BgkvM) February 6, 2020

वैलेंटाइन डे पर सिंगल्स के लिए इससे बढ़िया टेबल नहीं हो सकती।

अब सिंगल्स हैं फिर भी वैलेंटाइन डे का कीड़ा दिमाग में हो तो आप खुद को ऐसे गिफ्ट दे सकते हैं।

दुनिया को दिखाने के लिए इससे बढ़िया तरीका दूसरा नहीं मिलेगा।

when I see couples sitting close each together



Me: #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/zdWZppjVBL — Stùpíd 420 😈 (@StupidLarka420) February 13, 2020

सिंगल है तो मन की भड़ास ऐसे निकाल सकते हैं, क्यों भाईयों-बहनों।

Posted By: Abhishek Kumar Tiwari