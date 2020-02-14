कानपुर। वैलेंटाइन डे कपल्स के लिए किसी जन्नत से कम नहीं होता। आज के दिन पार्टनर एक-दूसरे से प्यार का इजहार करते हैं और साथ घूमते-फिरते हैं। मगर हर कोई ऐसा करे यह संभव नहीं। कुछ सिंगल्स लोग भी हैं जिन्हें अभी तक पार्टनर मिला नहीं, मगर वे वैलेंटाइन डे को अपने तरीके से मना रहे हैं। आइए देखिए सोशल मीडिया सिंगल्स के वैलेंटाइन मनाने के मजेदार तरीके।
Me on valentines day 🤣🤣#single #ValentinesDayMemes pic.twitter.com/BIsa1DmiFI— missambermae (@missambermae1) February 11, 2020
सुबह उठकर आपको लगा होगा कि आज कुछ यूं मनाएंगे वैलेंटाइन डे, तभी पता चलता है कि आपके पास पार्टनर तो है नहीं।
Always there for my kids...#ValentinesDay #Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/5tVgpk9PNc— Akshay Kumar Cafe (@AkshaysCafe) February 13, 2020
सिंगल्स के लिए आज के दिन उनका साथ देने के लिए दोस्त तो है ही।
My "Valentines Day" reservation is done. pic.twitter.com/Lv4glX5mcw— BGKV Memes (@BgkvM) February 6, 2020
वैलेंटाइन डे पर सिंगल्स के लिए इससे बढ़िया टेबल नहीं हो सकती।
The best Valentine's Day Gift#valentinesday #gift #present #meme #meme #memes pic.twitter.com/g7PW2KaHR0— Matt Chessco (@mattchessco) February 13, 2020
अब सिंगल्स हैं फिर भी वैलेंटाइन डे का कीड़ा दिमाग में हो तो आप खुद को ऐसे गिफ्ट दे सकते हैं।
Specifically for singles to post pics on social media this #Valentinesday #ValentinesWeek #ValentinesSurvivalTips pic.twitter.com/qTu6IHVbKq— Professor (@BeerOholic) February 7, 2019
दुनिया को दिखाने के लिए इससे बढ़िया तरीका दूसरा नहीं मिलेगा।
when I see couples sitting close each together— Stùpíd 420 😈 (@StupidLarka420) February 13, 2020
Me: #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/zdWZppjVBL
सिंगल है तो मन की भड़ास ऐसे निकाल सकते हैं, क्यों भाईयों-बहनों।
Posted By: Abhishek Kumar Tiwari
