View this post on Instagram

Ab Friend Zone banega - Battle Zone! Watch the nice guy turn wicked to win in love! #GirlfriendChor, out now. Link in bio. @dicemediaindia @_more.of.me_ @dikhchyaoon @shishir52 @kusshagredua @himanisharma @ashishvidyarthi1 #SonaliSachdev #MXExclusiveSeries #MXPlayer

A post shared by MX Player (@mxplayer) on Apr 16, 2020 at 10:22pm PDT