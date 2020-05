View this post on Instagram

The nation&यs COVID-19 warriors are not just battling a pandemic. They are battling hunger as well. And, it is up to us to help them fight that battle. By making the humble Khichdi, I show my support to organizations like @iskcon_annamrita that are working tirelessly to distribute khichdi to the people in need. Support #UnitedLikeKhichdi . Donate - https://annamrita.org/donate-covid19.php

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on May 22, 2020 at 2:32am PDT