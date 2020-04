View this post on Instagram

In the World of AI .. artificial intelligence and dunno what .. this is what all of us shall be eventually reduced to .. I&यm just trying to keep ahead .. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 all the cynics and the nay sayers called us in the Film Industry, &cartoons&य .. they shall not be too wrong in times to come .. NAAAHH .. jus kidding .. 😂😂 we shall survive and we shall overcome .. DAMN .. that&यs such a cliche sentence .. !!! NO .., we&यre cool !! Aren&यt we .. COME ONNNNN !!

Apr 16, 2020