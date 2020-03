View this post on Instagram

... once upon a time in .. ?!NAAAH .. no year to be given .. 🤣 perhaps .. none of today&यs young film generation stars&य parents had even been conceived by then .. 🤫🤫 Damn , I&यm old !! Aaarrggh😡

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Mar 23, 2020 at 10:58pm PDT