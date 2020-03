View this post on Instagram

Not the best singer in my house, but didn&यt wanna break the chain.. So Challenge accepted @tigerjackieshroff !! #QuarantineAntakshari 🎤Pls blame @aparshakti_khurana for starting this.. 🙈 Next letter is &स&य I now nominate @varundvn @ranveersingh @shraddhakapoor @ayushmannk and @vickykaushal09 !!( I&यd love to hear them sing! 🎤😜)

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Mar 25, 2020 at 1:20am PDT