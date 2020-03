View this post on Instagram

This has definitely been my most challenging journey of my life. Haven't pushed myself this far ever, but I guess thats what I signed up for when we started The Baaghi franchise. Here's the theme of Baaghi with some unseen visuals. Hope you guys like it❤ #GetReadyToFight out today. #SajidNadiadwala&यs #Baaghi3 @shraddhakapoor @riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @tseries.official @santha_dop @ginny.diwan @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson @pranaay_music @siddharthbasrur

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Mar 1, 2020 at 7:30pm PST