मेकअप आर्टिस्ट की शादी में कैट ने जमकर किया डांस,दिखीं वेडिंग आउटफिट में

I strongly believe in the saying "what's meant to be yours will come to you", because it really did come true for us. Tyrone and I kept bumping into each other randomly and each time we met, we couldn't stop stealing glances. Finally, fate played its role and put us on the same flight to Goa one day. That's when finally we got talking and honestly, I can't thank my stars enough for that day. Soon, I knew he was the one for me and I popped the question on a cruise over a glass of wine. We got married in Germany in a traditional way and it was such a joyous and beautiful wedding. There are so many people in the world who'd term our relationship 'unconventional'. But we never paid any heed to it. All we knew is that we want to spend the rest of our lives together and not be apologetic about being happy. Sadly, that's not easy for a lot of people who are in 'unconventional' relationships. A study by @Closeupindia revealed that 47% of people are hiding their relationships for fear of family or peer disapproval. Hiding such a huge and important part of one's life from society out of fear is so heartbreaking. Which is why, I totally support the #FreeToLove movement by @Closeupindia which champions closeness of all kinds by breaking down such societal barriers. If you too feel the same way about it, you can read more and support the movement by visiting their site here: http://freetolove.close-up.com/IN/

