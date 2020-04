View this post on Instagram

A friend shared this video which is a MUST share one. This young chap has really taken the #Lockdown very very seriously because #ModiUncle said so. You will love his cuteness as well as his commitment. Thank you my young friend!! You are the BESTEST!! 😍👏 #ModiUncle @narendramodi

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Apr 12, 2020 at 10:13pm PDT