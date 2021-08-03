कानपुर (इंटरनेट डेस्क)। भारतीय मौसम विभाग (आईएमडी) की वेदर रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, उत्तर प्रदेश तथा उससे सटे मध्य प्रदेश के हिस्से में लो प्रेशर बनता नजर आ रहा है। अगले तीन दिनों के दौरान यह पश्चिम की ओर बढ़ने लगेगा। मानसून अपनी सामान्य स्थिति से उत्तर की ओर खिसक रहा है।

The figure shows Probability forecast of tercile categories (below normal, normal and above normal) for the 2021 August rainfall over India. The figure illustrates the most likely categories as well as their probabilities. pic.twitter.com/6Cf3P982LX August 2, 2021

भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने अपने पूर्वानुमानों में बताया है कि वातावरण के हलचल से मध्य प्रदेश में अगले चार दिनों तक भारी बारिश के आसार बनते नजर आ रहे हैं। इस दौरान राजस्थान के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में भी भारी बारिश की आशंका है। अगले पांच दिनों के दौरान उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, हरियाणा तथा हिमाचल प्रदेश में भारी बारिश होगी।

Press Release on:

i) Current activity of Intense wet spell over Central & adjoining NW India (West MP and E. Rajasthan) likely to continue till 4th Aug.

ii) Reduced rainfall activity over Peninsular India & adjoining EC India, Maha. and Guj. state likely during next 4-5 days. pic.twitter.com/etYavS5PMu — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 2, 2021