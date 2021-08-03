कानपुर (इंटरनेट डेस्क)। भारतीय मौसम विभाग (आईएमडी) की वेदर रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, उत्तर प्रदेश तथा उससे सटे मध्य प्रदेश के हिस्से में लो प्रेशर बनता नजर आ रहा है। अगले तीन दिनों के दौरान यह पश्चिम की ओर बढ़ने लगेगा। मानसून अपनी सामान्य स्थिति से उत्तर की ओर खिसक रहा है।


उत्तराखंड तथा हिमाचल प्रदेश में भारी बारिश
भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने अपने पूर्वानुमानों में बताया है कि वातावरण के हलचल से मध्य प्रदेश में अगले चार दिनों तक भारी बारिश के आसार बनते नजर आ रहे हैं। इस दौरान राजस्थान के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में भी भारी बारिश की आशंका है। अगले पांच दिनों के दौरान उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, हरियाणा तथा हिमाचल प्रदेश में भारी बारिश होगी।

