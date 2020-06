View this post on Instagram

Happy Father&यs Day to all the dads out there! My dad is and has always been my hero. Love and miss you @papakjonas. Dr. Ashok Chopra, I wish I would have had the chance to meet you. You raised an incredible daughter, and I&यm so blessed we found each other. And to everyone not able to be with their fathers I&यm thinking of you today and sending you love. 🙏🏼